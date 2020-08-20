Catherine Teresa Mullally

The family matriarch, Catherine Teresa (Burke) Mullally, 92 of Marlborough, fondly known by all as Terese, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, after a brief stay at the Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester following a stroke.
Her parents, Edward and Catherine (Faustine) Burke, welcomed their daughter into the world on Oct. 25, 1927, in Nashua. She grew up in Wilton and Milford and was a graduate of Milford High School.
Terese worked for many years with Concord Labs, now known as Smiths Medical.
In her earlier years, Teresa enjoyed bowling in leagues at the former Zinn’s Bowling Alley in Keene. She was a member of the Marlborough Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary; a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary; and a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in Marlborough.
Her favorite pastime was the many wonderful summers at the house on Silver Lake in Harrisville, creating many cherished memories with her family.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her daughter, Susan Bourke Bobbin, of East Sullivan; her son, Michael Mullally, of Marlborough; her grandchildren: Amanda Dillon, Casey Bourke and his wife, Missy; Ryan Bourke: Jared Bobbin and his wife, Jen; Brittany Mullally; Bailee Mullally; and Jeremy Sheldon; her great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Liam Jacob, Bryce and Harper; a sister-in-law, Lena Burke, and her children, Douglas Burke and his wife, Laurie, Pamela Larpenter and her husband, Dean, and Sharon Wells and her husband, Mike; and daughters-in-law: Linda Collins and Melissa Mullally.
Terese was predeceased by her first husband, Ernest “Eagle” Bourke, in 1965; her son, Robert Bourke, in 2007; her second husband, Millard “Moe” Mullally, in 2013; her younger brother, John Burke, in 2015; and her son-in-law, Joe Bobbin, in 2015.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Granite Street, Marlborough. Family and friends are welcome to attend and are reminded to please wear face masks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. There are no public calling hours.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Mullally’s memory to the Applewood Resident Activity Fund, 8 Snow Road, Winchester NH 03470.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with the care of Mrs. Mullally. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
