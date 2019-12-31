Catherine L. Mecheski
Catherine L. “Cathy” (Porter) Mecheski, 71, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Northfield, Mass., died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home with the love of her family near.
Catherine was born the daughter of the late Doris (Suleski) and Henry Porter Sr. on Aug. 24, 1948, in Keene. She was educated in Northfield, Mass., and graduated from Pioneer Valley Regional High School, the class of 1966.
On Aug. 30, 1966, she exchanged vows with Richard “Rich” A. Mecheski in Weldon, N.C. They were married in a simple service and have been married for 53 years.
Cathy worked as an executive secretary for the National Grange Mutual Insurance Co. in Keene for 48 years before her retirement in 2014.
She was a member of St. Bernard Church, Parish of the Holy Spirit, in Keene. She enjoyed cooking, cultivating her flowers and vegetable gardens and walking. Time was also spent hiking the trails and enjoying nature’s splendor.
Mrs. Mecheski is survived by: her husband, Richard A. Mecheski, of Swanzey; her two children: Timothy L. Mecheski and his wife, Bettyanne, of Henniker; and Heidi L. Bonenfant and her husband, Jeffrey, of Grantham; her siblings: Raymond Porter and his wife, Nannette, of Brattleboro; Henry Porter of Winchester; and Clifford Porter and his wife, Peggy, of Swanzey; and her grandchildren: Emily Mecheski, Matthew Mecheski, Meghan Mecheski, Alexa Bonenfant and Jacob Bonenfant. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cathy is predeceased by her siblings: David Porter, William Porter, Lorraine Brayton and Harold Porter.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey. A Mass with Christian burial to follow will occur on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, Parish of the Holy Spirit, 33 Arch St. Keene. Burial will follow in the family lot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lower Main Street, Keene. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St. Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
