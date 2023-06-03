Catherine L. Mayrand

Catherine L. “Cathy” Mayrand, 52, of Alstead, and formerly of Hinsdale, passed unexpectedly with the love of her life by her side at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
She was born the daughter to the late Linda A. (Schill) and Robert L. Mayrand on Sept. 11, 1970, in Jacksonville, Fla. She was educated locally at Hinsdale High School with the class of 1988.
She was currently working at G&H of Keene as a Quality Manager and had been there for seven years.
Cathy was known for her strength in the face of adversity and her generosity with the people she loved. Last year she beat cancer — during that time she continued to go to work and was still always thinking of the other people in her life. She was known for her joy in gift giving, and always looking to bond over shared passions with her family. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and especially her chickens, amongst other animals. Her greatest joy in life was her beloved daughter, Lindsay.
Ms. Mayrand is survived by her loving life partner of 27 years, John H. McMahon V of Alstead. She is also survived by her daughter, Lindsay P. McMahon, of Derry; and her siblings: Alison M. McMahon and her husband, Cole Ledwith, of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; and John H. McMahon VI and his fiancé, Kaitlin Zlamal, of Swanzey; along with her two grandchildren, John H. McMahon VII and Kayce J. McMahon, of Swanzey.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made out in Cathy’s name to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.chesirefamilyfh.com).