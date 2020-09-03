Catherine G. Bach, 96, of Keene, passed away on Sept. 1, 2020. She passed peacefully at Langdon Place of Keene with the love of family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
