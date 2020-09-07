Catherine G. Bach, 96, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Langdon Place of Keene. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a long life lived.
Catherine was born the daughter of the late Marie (Muck) and Edward Bach on June 2, 1924, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was educated in New York and graduated from Brooklyn High School with the class of 1942.
She moved to Keene in 1979 after her retirement from the S.H. Kress Company as an administrative assistant and manager of business trips for the executives of the company. Catherine was a valued employee and gave 40 years of loyal service to the company.
Her faith was important to her. She was a member of the Monadnock Covenant Church in Keene for several years. She enjoyed reading, was an extensive traveler and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and selfless soul all the way to the end. Catherine gave freely of her time to RSVP in Keene for many years.
Miss Bach is survived by her sister in-law, Muriel Bach, of Keene; a niece, Linda M. Stone, and her husband, Derek, of Keene; and a nephew, Paul Bach, and his wife, Patti, of Soquel, Calif. In addition, she is survived by five great nieces and nephews, a great-great niece, four great-great nephews, extended family and friends. Catherine is predeceased by her brother, Howard Bach, who passed in June 1987.
In keeping with Catherine's wishes, there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of Catherine G. Bach to: American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford NH 03110. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
