Dr. Catherine E. Bergeron, age 59, of Hancock, passed away at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
Catherine was born in Nashua on June 21, 1963, and grew up in Hudson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert P. Bergeron, and by her brother, Martin J. Bergeron.
Catherine is survived by her mother, Ann T. (Hansberry) Bergeron, of Hudson; and by six siblings: Paul R. (Meghan Brady) Nashua; Stephen A. (Linda Ripley) of Norton Shores, Mich.; Thomas M. (Mary) of West Olive, Mich; Philip E. (Leane) Zebulon of North Carolina; John G. (Suzanne) of Bedford; and Mary Menna (Raymond) of Newtown, Pa. Catherine is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews, and 12 great-nieces and nephews.
Dr. Bergeron was well known throughout the region as a clinician, consultant, mentor and teacher, serving individuals with developmental disabilities, brain injuries and behavioral health challenges. She most recently was the Clinical Director of Adult Services for Gateways Community Services. She possessed rare gifts in supporting her teams, keeping her sense of humor and seeing the unique strengths and opportunities in people and situations.
Dr. Bergeron completed her Doctorate of Clinical Psychology at the Union Institute and University; her Master’s in Education in emotional and behavior disorders at Keene State College; and her Bachelor of Education at Western Michigan University. She was an experienced educator, teaching children with special needs at the Symonds School in Keene, and was a licensed school psychologist in New Hampshire and other states. She evolved through her career as a direct support provider, group home manager, teacher, case manager, behavior analyst, counselor, educational consultant and program director, working for school districts, the Plus Company, the Lakeview School and Gateways Community Services, among others. She touched the lives of many with her knowledge, compassion, belief in every individual’s potential and deep respect for human dignity.
Catherine found great joy in her family and friends, road trips, time at the beach, and sharing adventures, meals, music and stories with those she loved — usually with a dog by her side. Her laughter was contagious and her independent spirit was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed by her family, her friends and her colleagues.
In support of the community where Catherine worked, memorial donations in her name may be made to Gateways Community Services, 144 Canal St., Nashua NH 03064 (www.gatewayscs.org).
At Catherine’s request, a private service and burial will be held at a later date in Hudson, where she grew up.
Arrangements are under the care of Rochette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua.