Catherine D. (Cameron) Chandler, 75, of Keene and Lebanon, Maine, passed away on Nov. 22, 2021. She passed unexpectedly at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene after a brief period of declining health with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
