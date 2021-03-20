Catherine A. (Paradis) Luopa, 80, of Troy, passed away March 15, 2021. She passed peacefully while sleeping in the familiar surroundings of her home with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
