Catherine A. Luopa

Catherine A. (Paradis) “Cathy” Luopa, age 80, a longtime resident of Troy, passed into eternal peace on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Alpine Healthcare Center in Keene after a period of declining health.
Cathy was born the daughter of John and Lena Paradis on Nov. 22, 1940, in Claremont. She graduated from Stevens High School in Claremont with class of 1959. From there she went to Boston to attend hairdressing school and then moved to Keene upon graduating to begin working.
She met Ken Luopa while walking down Main Street in Keene, and they married on May 25, 1963, at St. Mary’s Church in Claremont. They were married for 56 years before Ken’s death in 2020.
Cathy loved to have fun and was a figure skater and majorette during her school years. She was an avid bowler for many years in the Keene leagues, and later she was the loudest fan in the stands at the games and events for her children and grandchildren. She was generous with her resources and her time, serving in many volunteer roles, especially those helping kids. She was a Girl Scout leader, softball coach, room mother and more. Through her involvement she developed many lifelong friendships, including friendships made during her working years at Monadnock Regional High School. Students and teachers alike meant a lot to her.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lena Paradis; and by her husband, Ken. She is survived by her children (and their spouses): Tim Luopa (Carol) of Troy; Jenny Muraski (Matthew) of Minnesota; Mark Luopa of Troy; and John Luopa (Renee) of Troy. She is also survived by her brother, Robert (Dot) Paradis, of Missouri. Additionally, she will be missed by her eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and the many friends who have loved her over the years.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 11 South Main St., Troy. Burial will take place in the spring in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery in Troy. In keeping with CDC standards, face masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be made in memory of Catherine A. Luopa to NAMI New Hampshire, 85 North State St., Concord NH 03301
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
