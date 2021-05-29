Catherine A. (Latuche) Fifield, 83, of West Chesterfield, passed away on May 25, 2021. She passed peacefully at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene after a brief period of declining health while resting. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).