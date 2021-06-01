Catherine A. Fifield

Catherine Annie (Cote) Fifield, age 83, of West Chesterfield, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene surrounded by her loved ones.
Catherine was born on Jan. 1, 1938, in Keene, the first baby born of the New Year. She was the second oldest of seven children born to Gladys and Henry Cote. She attended Keene High School and graduated in 1956. She worked at Monadnock Regional High School in the food services department for years before becoming the best daycare provider for several of her grandchildren.
Catherine loved to sew and had created hundreds of handmade quilts for her family over the years. She was quite the seamstress, able to fix nearly any rip or tear. Also an avid knitter, she could knit just about anything, from blankets to scarves to stuffed animals. She would spend her year stockpiling the children’s hats she would knit to donate to her granddaughter’s students and the babies born at Cheshire Medical Center. She loved making catnip toys for the many cats in the family for Christmas. She also loved cooking, baking, painting, the Red Sox and attending her family’s events as their number one supporter. It didn’t matter what it was — sports, a play, a dance recital — Catherine was always there to cheer on her loved ones. Her unconditional love and compassion is something that was felt by everyone she met. She will be missed beyond words.
She had three beautiful children whom she is survived by: Scott Fifield and his wife, Deneen, of Westmoreland; Susan Dudek and her husband, Joseph, of West Chesterfield; and Cindy Fitzgerald and her husband, Tom, of Keene. Catherine also helped to raise her sister Dorothy’s children as her own: Joseph Soucise and his wife, Beth, of Plaistow; Marie Broughton and her husband, Robert, of Nashua; Gary Boomer and his wife, Nancy, of Loudon; Allen Boomer and his wife, Evelyn, of Colorado; and Steve Boomer and his wife, Julie, of Wisconsin. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren who were her world: Megan McFarland and her husband, Kevin, of Claremont; Lucas Perry and his partner, Abigail Gill, of Keene; Shelby Fitzgerald and her fiance, Christian Coulborn, of Spofford; Molly Fifield and her partner, Derek Dougherty, of Westmoreland; Alexis Perry of Swanzey; Caleb Fifield of Westmoreland; and Jason Dudek of Keene. She is also survived by two brothers: Philip Cote of Glens Falls, N.Y.; and Peter Cote of Sullivan; her sister, Margaret Darling, of Missouri; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother; father; her sister, Dorothy Boomer; and her brothers, Leo Cote and Robert Cote.
There will be no public services and a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In Catherine’s memory, contributions may be made to: Norris-Cotton Cancer Center at Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
