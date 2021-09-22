A Celebration of Life for Carroll Willson, who passed away on Aug. 10, 2021, and Elaine Duvarney Willson, who passed away Dec. 5, 2019, will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Surry Town Hall.
