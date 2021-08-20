Carroll A. Willson, 88, a longtime resident of Surry, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Langdon Place Nursing Home.
Carroll was born in Keene on Sept. 6, 1932, the son of Marion (Davis) and Rupert Willson. He grew up in Keene and attended school there. After graduating high school he was drafted by the U.S. Army and was deployed to Korea. Upon his return, Carroll attended technical school in Boston and received a degree in engineering.
On May 29, 1958, he married the love of his life. The couple moved to Surry where they built a life and started a family.
As a young man he worked for Kingsbury, later joining American Optical, where he worked for more than 25 years until they closed. In 1985, Carroll and a co-worker, Norm Dumais, started their own business called Electronics Aid Inc. He retired in 1997.
Upon retiring he and his wife traveled across the country in a motor home visiting many National Parks and other places of interest. After returning from their trip, they would spend winters in Florida and summers in New Hampshire.
Carroll enjoyed sports, gardening, traveling, camping and boating, but his greatest pride and joy was family. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was loved and known by many, described as kind and giving with an easy going soul. He will be missed by those he knew and the lives he touched.
Carroll is survived by a son, Rick Willson, of Surry; and two daughters: Karen Britton of Keene and Darlene Willson Davies of Agawam, Mass. In addition, he is survived by six grandchildren: Angela O’Reilly and her fiance, Mike Rice, of Swanzey; Brianna (Abare) Laroe of Westminster, Vt.; Brandi (Abare) Whittier and her husband, Joseph Dylan, of Swanzey; Kassandra Willson of Keene; Kyle Willson and his fiance, Brenna Ranagan, of Lexington, S.C.; and Alex Davies and his partner, Samantha Lizzotte, of Keene; and eight great-grandchildren. Carroll is also survived by three sisters: Nancy Croteau of Winchester; Shirley Wilkes of Keene; and Sandra Cunningham of Keene; and extended family and friends.
He is predeceased by his wife, Elaine, who passed away in December 2019; a daughter, Susan, who passed away in August 1996; and a sister, Lucille Gorges. He is also predeceased by his beloved Golden Retriever, Shebu.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no services. However, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
