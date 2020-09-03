Carrie J. “Judy” Mentzer, 85, of Troy, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, following a brief stay at the Westwood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Keene. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
