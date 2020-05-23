Carolyn Mae MacDonald
Carolyn Mae (Papps) MacDonald passed away peacefully at her home with her daughters at her side on Monday, May 18, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Malcolm Fraser MacDonald, who predeceased her in 2017.
Carolyn was born in Claremont, the daughter of Clyde Earl Papps and Esther Irma (Hurd) Papps. She graduated from Stevens High School in 1949. Carolyn was trained as a nurse at Mary (Dartmouth) Hitchcock Hospital in Hanover. Later, she became a travel agent and tour guide.
She spent over 30 years raising her children while staying involved in her many interests: art, photography, skiing, bicycling, crafts, sewing, square dancing, singing, music, Stevens alumni, community theater and gardening. She has been a longtime member of the Episcopal Church.
To read her full obituary, please visit www.stringerfh.com/obituary/carolyn-macdonald
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Hopkins (Theodore Hopkins) of Claremont; and her six children: Charles MacDonald (Debbie MacDonald) of Monroeville, N.J.; Catherine Barg (Randall Barg) of Ipswich, Mass.; Elizabeth Jaszczyszyn (George Jaszczyszyn) of Holyoke, Mass; Margaret “Peggy” MacDonald (Larry Lewack) of Burlington, Vt.; Christine Matos (Henry Matos) of Somerset, Mass.; and Daphne Gawne (Michael Gawne) of St. Albans, Vt. Carolyn is also survived by 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a nephew.
A small private service will be held at Stringer Funeral Home in Claremont. We regret that in these times we cannot include her friends. The family will plan a celebration of her life when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Surry Players at surryplayers@gmail.com to support community theater. The family is forever grateful for the support of Dr. Thomas Connelly, hospice case manager; the American House, Keene, for a winter of loving support; and D&S Home Care team of Walpole for being there day and night for all of us.
