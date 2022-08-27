Carolyn L. (Tonkin) Reed, 94, a resident of Keene and formerly of Pittsfield and Concord, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the comfort of her son’s home with the love of her son, John, near.
She was born the daughter to the late Ellen (Brotherston) and Robert Tonkin on Oct. 11, 1927, in Concord. Carolyn was educated locally at Concord High School with the class of 1945. She then attended Dance School in New York City.
On July 1, 1953, Carolyn exchanged vows with the love of her life, George A. Reed, in Concord. They were happily married for 53 years and lived in Pittsfield until George passed away on Aug. 17, 2006.
She worked for the Sulloway, Hollis, Piper, Jones and Godfrey Law Firm in Concord for many years, along with other attorney offices in Concord and Manchester. Carolyn then went on to work for several years at Nathan Wechsler and Company Accountants in Concord before her retirement. After, Carolyn then worked in the office for orthodontist Dr. Philip Desmarais general dentistry in Concord.
She enjoyed many things in life such as being with her family, especially dancing with George, renting lake cottages, vacationing in York, Maine, then travelling to Vacation Islands. After retirement she loved playing golf and watching golf on TV. In her younger years she played on the Pittsfield bowling leagues.
Mrs. Reed is survived by her son, John S. Reed, of Keene; a niece, Maxine Reed Genest, and a nephew, Terry Reed, of Barnstead; and her Tonkin nephews of the Concord area. She is also survived by her six grand-nieces and grand-nephews, her best friend, Ms. freddie Martinez, and her two daughters and grandchildren of Concord and Keene.
She is now at rest with her parents; her brother, Bob Tonkin; and her sister, Dorothy (Tonkin) Foster, and her husband, George Reed.
In keeping with Carolyn’s wishes there will be no calling hours or local services. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the family lot at Floral Park Cemetery, Barnstead Road, Pittsfield.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431. Online condolences can be given at www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.