Carolyn J. Grenda, age 85, died peacefully Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, 2022, at home with her family.
Born in Winchester on April 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Chester Joseph Grenda and Vargit (Poreda) Grenda. She graduated from Winchester’s Thayer High School in 1955 where she served as class secretary, played girls basketball, was a cheerleader for boys basketball, played alto saxophone in the band and became the drum majorette.
Carolyn, knowing she always wanted to be a nurse, attended Worcester Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Worcester, Mass., and graduated as a Registered Nurse (RN) in 1958. She spent her 42-year nursing career at St. Joseph and Memorial (now known as Southern N.H. Regional Medical Center) hospitals in Nashua in many disciplines and said she loved every minute of it. Her compassionate heart, warm smile and kindness comforted many over the years.
Carolyn is survived by her three children: Tracey Morris and her husband, Stuart, of Largo Fla.; Terry Matthews and her husband, Marty, of Merrimack, where she lived; and Robert Campbell and his wife, Angela, also of Merrimack. She adored her six grandchildren: Jason Morris, Jeremey Morris, Jill (Morris) St. Jean, Ryan Matthews, Katerina Matthews and Michael Guest; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Nancy Savage and her husband, Steve, of Willimantic, Conn.; and her brother, Chester Grenda, and his wife, Irene, of Oak Island, N.C.
Carolyn always had a giving heart and was a friend, sister and mother to many along the way. She will be remembered most for being a strong independent woman, a great listener and someone you could always count on to love you unconditionally. She will be greatly missed.
The family will be planning a celebration of life in the spring.