Carolyn H. Goodell, of Keene, peacefully went to heaven while surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on March 12, 2022, at the age of 96.
She was born in Brattleboro on Oct. 3, 1925. She was the only child of Chester P. and Marion (Spafford) Howard. She graduated from Keene High School in 1943 and in 1945 graduated from Bryant College in Providence, R.I., where she studied business and accounting.
While traveling home by train from Rhode Island, a handsome U.S. Navy sailor caught her eye. On June 8, 1946, she married the handsome sailor, Marceine “Mac” Goodell. Mac was born in Swanzey on June 19, 1926, to Reginald Lane and Ruth (Dunton) Goodell. Mac served in the U.S. Navy and later attended the Tilton Preparatory School in Tilton.
Together Carolyn and Mac built a prosperous life. They constructed their home, had two daughters, Diana and Nancy, and owned and operated several businesses together, including the M.W. Goodell Construction company. They were both hard workers and played equally as hard. Together they enjoyed traveling and fast, fancy things. Carolyn proudly drove her white Cadillac with red leather interior and enjoyed her Harley-Davidson motorcycle rides. Mac got his pilots license and bought an airplane to make travel a little more convenient for the frequent getaways to their second home in Florida.
Tragically on Jan. 30, 1987, Mac disappeared off the coast of Florida, along with two of their close friends, while deep-sea fishing on their boat, the Carol G. They were married for 40 years and had many adventures.
Carolyn was remarkably independent up until her last moments. She enjoyed taking walks and watering flowers at the cemetery, even as late as last summer. She still had her license and was driving to the store, even at 96! She spent most of her time playing cards with her close friends, including her lifelong best friend from grade school, Ethel Novak, who passed away this last fall. She and Ethel were still playing cards and growing tomato plants well into their 90s. She loved working on daily crossword puzzles, knitting and Facebooking — yes, Facebook! She was even up to date with the ever-so-changing modern world!
In the summertime she enjoyed sitting by her swimming pool, her garden and her lilacs. In the morning the smell of coffee and banana nut muffins filled her house. In the evening she could be found sitting down to watch the baseball game or Jeopardy with her vodka tonic in hand. Later in the evening, she enjoyed her small dish of pecan ice cream topped with her homemade butterscotch sauce. She lived life to the fullest and brought smiles to all our faces. The doctors gave her a cane at age 90. She was never one who liked being told what to do. Swiftly and stubbornly she walked with her cane — under her arm — the cane never touching the ground for all those miles! She was unstoppable and never skipped a beat. She never had a dull moment.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana Taylor of Chesterfield, and Nancy Kohler and her husband, Philip, of Alstead; her grandchildren, Rebecca Kelley, Mark Taylor, Susan Harkness, Stephanie Kohler and Carolyn Hautanen; and her great-grandchildren, Madison Kelley, Emma and Colleen Harkness, Natalie Mix, Bria Taylor and Liam Hautanen. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Mac, her grandson, Stephen Kohler, and her great-grandaughter Nora Hautanen.
Donations in Carolyn’s name can be made to Hospice, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. At Carolyn’s request, no services will be held. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.