Carolyn G. (Smith) Breunich, 77, a longtime resident of Gilsum, died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at her home with her husband, Richard, by her side, after a long battle with several medical issues.
Her parents, Richard B. and Isabelle G. (Magoon) Smith, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 18, 1944, in Keene. Carolyn grew up in Keene and was a 1963 graduate of Keene High School.
She worked for 25 years in production control with MPB Corp. in Keene.
Carolyn was an avid gardener as well as showing her artistic side through the many crafts she enjoyed creating. She enjoyed her many adventures to the beaches in Maine.
Carolyn loved animals of all kinds and felt that God gave them to us as a special gift. She and her husband, Rich, fostered well over a hundred animals for the humane society, as well as rescuing several wild animals.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 31 years, Richard C. Breunich, of Gilsum; her son, John Hawley and his wife, Cathy, of Marlborough; five grandchildren; a step-son, Al Breunich of Milford; a step-daughter, Sharon Breunich, of Manchester; two brothers, Charles Smith and his wife, Sharon, of Springfield, Vt., Frank Smith of Keene; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Three sisters, Ellen Needham, Mildred O’Brien, and Isabelle Gonsalves, predeceased Carolyn.
Services and burial in the Centennial Cemetery in Gilsum will be held privately by the family.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Breunich’s memory to the Hope Fund, c/o Cheshire Animal Hospital, Attention: Dr. Lee Pearson, 505 Winchester St., Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.