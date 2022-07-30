Caroline Walke Huntley was born to Henry Osgood Walke and Elizabeth Walke on Dec. 30, 1935.
She was born in Salem, Mass., but spent all of her growing years in Marblehead, Mass. As husband Jim later said, she thought Marblehead was the center of the world, with Boston in close orbit. She was fiercely proud of Marblehead’s seafaring and revolutionary history, and made sure that her daughters knew the words to “Oh Marblehead Forever.” She often recalled a teenage exploit of swimming across the harbor, stopping to rest from time-to-time on a moored sailboat. She had to call her mother to pick her up afterwards, knowing her father wouldn’t approve!
Henry Walke owned greenhouses in Salem, Mass., and Caroline grew up loving flowers, in particular the orchids and roses for which the greenhouse was well-known. Her backyard garden at her home in Keene is spectacular.
Jim and Caroline met on a blind date while he was in college at Tufts, she at Forsythe for dental hygiene. Caroline sparkled when recalling those years, their adventures with friends in Boston. Jim even allowed her to clean his teeth when she was a dental trainee.
They married in a blizzard on Feb. 4, 1956, 66 years ago. In recalling their marriage recently, Caroline described it as “easy,” because she was married to Jim. In 1957 Jim was in the service and assigned to Vicenza, Italy. While the couple was in Italy Caroline gave birth to their first daughter, Cheryl. Though language could be a barrier, Caroline did love walking Sherry in the streets of Vicenza, and understood well the calls of “Bella Bambina!”
Two years later they were back in the States and living in Keene. Caroline gave birth to her second daughter, Jan, and eventually began working part-time for Dr. John Croteau’s dental practice on Main Street in Keene. She was a long-time hygienist, counting many, many patients and Dr. Croteau as friends. Caroline loved those years with her young family, sailing, skiing, snowshoeing and gathering for extended family dinners. Ham and the best baked beans were standard Saturday night fare, often shared with Jim’s brother, Bill, his wife, Sherry, and their children.
This is a family that loves to laugh, and Caroline did often. She wasn’t afraid to laugh at herself, either! Jim was a graceful skier, and Caroline, Sherry and Jan, not-so-graceful, followed him down the slopes like ducklings. There was the exceptional day when Caroline didn’t quite follow Jim’s trail, and landed on her backside between two rows of learners. She sat laughing until she cried, between the rows of astonished students. We all remember the kayak incident, too, when she somehow managed to tip in shallow water, and sat laughing while the sandwiches floated about her.
Generosity spilled from Caroline. She gave of her time and resources always, but particularly loved Christmas. She loved searching for unique gifts to fit the passions of each family member, keeping son-in-law Bruce in outdoor gear, daughters and grandchildren in books, husband in all things related to wooden boats.
Sailing at Spofford Lake and socializing at Spofford Yacht Club made Caroline happy. A sunny afternoon on the water followed by crackers, cheese and wine with friends — this was the good stuff of life for her.
She loved a good story, and enjoyed telling stories in part through her docent jobs — first as a teen at the Salem Witch House, and much later at the Wyman Tavern in Keene. Pictures of her in her mob cap and long skirts make us smile.
Caroline deeply loved family. She believed that her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild were special beings and that belief made us believe in ourselves, too. She helped to care for her grandchildren, Caitlin and David, when they finished the school day, and provided adoring child care for her great grandchild, Lin, while in her 70s and 80s. Caring for all of them gave her joy and she gave them selfless love, along with multiple trips to The Friendly Farm, Montshire and, of course, Spofford Lake. Even in her later years, she spent hours on the phone with adult grandchild Caitlin, now living in Scarborough, Maine. They talked of what was blooming in their gardens, the wildlife recently spotted, and of course, the next family gathering.
Caroline was a truly wonderful cook. She would recall having to learn when, as a young wife in the 1950s, she cooked for Jim, and his brothers, Bill and John. They ate a pie a day, and Mom’s pies — all sorts — were delicious. Son-in-law Eric Stunkel remembers his first Thanksgiving with the family, when he ate until sleep on the couch was inevitable. He loved her Monkey Bread particularly, and he sang and played guitar as his gift.
Our beloved and loving Caroline died on July 18, 2022, but will live on in our hearts and minds. We will remember the words from May Sarton’s poem, “What has been once so interwoven cannot be raveled, nor the gift ungiven.”
A quiet, private graveside service was held at Monadnock View Cemetery on July 25, 2022, and a memorial sail and reception will be held later in Spofford.
Caroline is survived by her husband, James W. Huntley, of Keene; her daughter, Cheryl Huntley, of South Burlington, Vt.; her daughter, Jan Barry, and son-in-law, Bruce Barry, of Keene; her granddaughter, Caitlin Barry, and her husband, Eric Stunkel, of Scarborough, Maine; her grandson, David Barry, of Claremont; her great-grandchild, Lin Barry; and many other extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Caroline’s name to the Keene Community Kitchen.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has assisted with the arrangements (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).