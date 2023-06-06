Caroline S. Barth

Caroline S. (Petterson) Barth, 91 of Acworth, passed away at the Sullivan County Nursing Home.
Caroline was born on Dec. 10, 1931, the daughter of the late William and Edna Petterson. She married Herman Barth on her birthday, Dec. 10, 1949, in New York. They had eight children. Caroline will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Caroline worked for Bellows Falls Country Club, Sylvania, Gauthrie Inc. (Clairol), the Acworth School and the U.S. Post Office. Caroline loved spending time with family and enjoyed knitting, going to Claremont and Monadnock Speedway, and watching NASCAR racing, as well as going to senior meals.
Caroline leaves behind three sons: William Barth and his partner, Linda, of Alabama; Fred Barth of Sullivan; and Richard Barth and his wife, Deb, of Charlestown; three daughters: Barbara Viegener and her husband, Rudy, of Alstead; Carol Fish of Swanzey; and Zeta Mann and her husband of Langdon. She also leaves a brother, William Peterson; a sister in-law, Pauline Barth; a brother in-law, Fred Barth; three nieces; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Herman; her son, Peter; her daughter, Mary; her granddaughter, Alyssa; and her grandson, Jason.
Visitation will take place Friday, June 9, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Acworth Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls.