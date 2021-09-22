The family and friends of Caroline Firmin are saddened by her passing on Sept. 6, 2021.
Caroline was born on June 2, 1931, in Keene. She graduated from Keene High School in 1949 and had fond memories of working at J.J. Newberry before marrying John Firmin in 1952. Together they made their home in Fitzwilliam and Troy until his passing in 2008.
Caroline was a kind and loving person. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and always enjoyed spending time with her family. She dearly loved her parents, sisters, brother, cousins and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children: Pamela Zurcher and her husband, Billy; Barbara Visciano and her husband, Mark; Joyce Knapp Nelson and her husband, Robert; and John Firmin and his wife, Linda. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Survivors also include her sisters: Jean Dubois and her husband, Eugene; and Grace Fernald and Willis Fogg, who shared their home with her in recent years; Nancy Carlson, whom she considered a cherished family member; brothers-in-law: Benjamin Wilson and Daniel Firmin; and many nieces and nephews. Caroline is predeceased by John, her husband of 56 years; her parents, Rocco and Anna (Grossi) DiLuzio; and her siblings: Rose Sterling, Antoinette DiLuzio, Lena Sordello, Anna Symonds, John DiLuzio, Mary Raitto, Rita Wilson and Theresa DiLuzio.
Graveside service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Royalston, Road, Fitzwilliam on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. All are invited. Masks are requested and social distancing will be observed. Donations can be made in her memory to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, 312 Marlboro St. Keene NH 03431-0564.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. To leave a condolence message or send a memory, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.