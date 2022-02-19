Caroline F. Polk, 90, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2022.
She was born in Winchester to Forest A. and Madeline (Handy) Frost on Aug. 20, 1931. She grew up in Winchester and graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1949, and Keene State College.
She taught high school in Greenfield, Mass., and Brewer, Maine. She and her husband, Latham Polk, owned a hotel and restaurant during their time in Florida. Caroline also prepared taxes for more than 20 years. Caroline loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. She was an avid crossword puzzle solver.
She is survived by her children: Wayne Goodnow and his wife, Janis; Marjorie Leslie; Lloyd Goodnow and his wife, Kathy; and John Polk and his wife, Teresa; her grandchildren: Neil Chamberlin and his fiance, Stacey Molesky; Jamie Warren; Chris Goodnow and his wife, Jennifer; Jennifer Clevenger and her husband, Paul; Matthew Goodnow and his partner, Mandi Gunseth; Jay Polk and his wife, Jennifer; Timothy Polk and his partner, Hollan Whitman; David Small; David Horton; Rebecca Goodnow; and Rory Haddad. She also has numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Caroline is predeceased by her husbands, Howard Goodnow and Latham Polk; and her children: David M. Goodnow, Linda Goodnow, Richard Goodnow and Lee Polk.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Caroline’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
