Carolee A. Barrett
Carolee A. (Grant) Barrett, 73, of Winchester and a former longtime resident of Swanzey, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Thompson House Rehabilitation in Brattleboro. She passed peacefully with the love of family by her side after a brief period of declining health.
Carolee was born the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Gebo) and Linwood Grant on March 20, 1947, in Keene. She was educated in Swanzey and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1965.
On June 22, 1968, she exchanged vows with Roland Barrett at the First Congregational Church in Swanzey. Sadly, Roland passed on Nov. 7, 2017, after 49 1/2 years of marriage.
She worked as a customer service representative for 20 years at PC Connection in Keene before retiring in 2015.
She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Keene for many years. Time was spent reading, doing word search puzzles, doing yard sales with her love and being with family, which was cherished time for her. Carolee was also civically minded and gave freely of her time as a member of the Golden Rod Grange No. 114 in Swanzey for many years. She also held many titles in the N.H. State Grange.
Mrs. Barrett is survived by her children: Alanna Bellville and her husband, Ray Jr., of Guilford, Vt.; and Dorothy Sanborn and her husband, Shaun, of Winchester; five siblings: Linwood Grant and his wife, Miguela, of Rock Hill, S.C.; Goldie French and her husband, Jim, of Keene; Robert Grant of Keene; Randy Grant and his wife, Marilyn, of Winchester; and Edward Grant and his wife, Geri, of Swanzey. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Stephanie Woodruff and Mary Sanborn, of Winchester. In addition, she leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private calling hours were held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, and burial was held in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
