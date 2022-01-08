Carole W. Davis, 81 of Keene, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021, following a brief illness at Cheshire Medical Center.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1940, in Framingham, Mass., daughter of the late Herbert and Evelyn (Mills) Washburn. She was raised in Keene and graduated from Keene High School. On July 1, 1958, she married the love of her life, Paul Davis, in a ceremony at the Grace United Methodist Church of Keene. She was married 63 years.
Mom was a saint. Carole owned and operated Royal Swan Design Printing for 14 years. Throughout her life she had also been employed at Keene Ice Creamery, Troy Mills, Peerless Insurance, Keene Shopper, A.E. Martell Company and Candlelight Press. She loved printing and creating memories for people with printed items.
Carole loved taking trips to the beach, watching seagulls and collecting shells. She enjoyed learning about local history through the Cheshire Historical Society and was so proud that she is a direct descendent of Gov. William Bradford of the Mayflower. She loved making jams and jellies and was creating a family cookbook. She enjoyed scratch tickets and tried to win the lottery. Carole was a gifted artist and painted and drew many pictures. A phenomenal crafter, she could craft any and everything. Her handmade graduation quilts are a prized possession that each of her grandchildren cherish. She is still waiting for Publisher’s Clearing House to come.
Carole leaves behind her loving husband, Paul Davis Sr., of Keene; her dog (her baby), Pahlo; her children: Kathy Nikiforakis and her husband, Paul, of Swanzey; Susan Marien and her husband, Nick, of Summerfield, N.C.; Renny Davis and his wife, Christy, of Winchester; and Lt. Col. James B. Davis and his wife, Margret, of Roxbury; Joe Sabolevski and his wife, Sherrie, of Roxbury, who were like a son and daughter to her; her grandchildren: Peter (Lori), Jim (Melissa), John (Heather), Steve and Joe Nikiforakis; Dominick Marien; Greg and Scott Davis; Claire Davis; and Christian Alfs; her great-grandchildren: Logan and Liam Nikiforakis, Kendyl and Jaxon Davis, Evelyn and Norah Nikiforakis, and Vivian and Eva Davis. She is predeceased by her brother, Barry Washburn, and is survived by her sister, Betty Murray, of Newport, Maine. She will be dearly missed by all.
The calling hours are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Carole’s love of dogs are requested to be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Davis family or share a memory of Carole, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.