Carole Mullen Ripley, 78, of Portsmouth, R.I., formerly of Keene, passed away on Sept. 9, 2022, after an unexpected but brief battle with cancer.
She is survived by Barrett F. Ripley, her beloved husband of 39 years; her children: Deborah L. Peart (Kevin Duris) of Newport, R.I.; Andrew C. Peart (Morgan Boehm) of Charlestown, R.I.; Rosemary Ripley (Joseph McCabe) of Somerville, Mass.; and Heidi R. Fowler (Harold) of Phoenixville, Pa.; her grandchildren, Zachary Peart, and Owen and Benjamin Fowler; her sister, Donna Mullen; and her brothers, David and G. Burton Mullen.
Her brother, Richard Mullen, predeceased her.
She was born in Waltham, Mass., on Feb. 18, 1944, to the late Thomas and Winifred Mullen.
Carole was a fierce advocate for her family and worked tirelessly to create a family unit when she and Barry combined their families in 1983. Her strong faith led her to volunteer at St. James Church and she passed this faith along to her family. She enjoyed cooking, and family dinners were important to her in creating a close-knit family. Family members commented on how she effortlessly inspired everyone to do better.
She graduated from Chapel Hill/Chauncy Hall and attended the University of New Hampshire. Later she attended adult education classes at Keene State College.
Carole loved tennis, cross-country skiing and walking on the beach. Her favorite beach walks were Gooseberry Beach in Newport, R.I., her adopted home of 14 years, Sachuest Beach in Middletown, R.I., and Crescent Beach on Marco Island in Florida. In Newport she also loved walking along the Cliff Walk and at Fort Adams. She and Barry treasured their many winters in Marco Island, Fla. She missed out on a chance to further enjoy her beloved river and ocean cruising trips in Europe.
Her interests included working with the Newcomers Club and at Woodshed Clothiers in Keene. One of her favorite pastimes was hosting dinner parties for close friends in the “Dewars Club” she founded in Keene, and for family holiday gatherings. The “Top of the Hill Gang” in Portsmouth was appreciative of her sociability.
Services will be announced shortly.
Memorial donations may be made to the hospice organization of your choice.
Memorial donations may be made to the hospice organization of your choice.