Carole M. Webber, 92, of Antrim, passed away, surrounded by the love of her family, on Aug. 10, 2022, at her home.
She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 8, 1930. She was the daughter of Henry and Agnes (Ryan) Dawson. Carole was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y.. She entered the Congregation of the Adrian Dominican Sisters in 1946 and attended Siena Heights College in Adrian, Mich., where she studied Latin, English and education. She was an educator from 1947 through 1952 as a primary/elementary grade teacher in both the Detroit and Chicago areas.
In 1952 she left her religious community and moved to Hicksville, N.Y., where she worked at the New York Telephone Company in Hempstead, N.Y., followed by the Long Island National Bank in Hicksville.
In 1956 Carole married Harold Webber. In 1967 they moved from Amityville, N.Y., to Antrim, where they raised their seven children. While raising her children she became an active member of her local community serving in many capacities, including trustee of the James A. Tuttle Library, curator of the Antrim Historical Society, community representative for special needs at Contoocook Valley Regional High School and many other local organizations. She also served the Catholic Diocese of New Hampshire, including Catholic Charities, the Concord and Keene Christian Life Centers and St. Mary’s Parish in Hillsboro.
Carole continued to pursue her education by attending Notre Dame College in Manchester, where she earned a bachelor of arts in religious studies in 1991 and a master of arts in theology in 1995.
First and foremost, Mrs. Webber enjoyed the annual family gatherings held at her home in Antrim. Surrounding herself with her children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her tremendous joy. She also took great pleasure and comfort socializing with her many close friends on her porch.
Carole is survived by her six children: Amy Webber Daniels (Lou Daniels) of Canton, Conn.; Gary Webber of Antrim; Gordon Webber (Leah Kim Tokunaga) of Antrim; Glenn Webber (Tamara Webber) of Stoddard; Polly Webber Quigley (Peter Quigley) of Pahoa, Hawaii; and Andrew Webber (Caroline Clotere) of Mammoth Lakes, Calif. She was also grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold “Pat” Webber, in 2019; her son, Russell Webber, in 2011; and her sister, Shirley Agnes Hogan, in 1989.
