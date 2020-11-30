Carole Ann Fisher

Carole Ann (Hongisto) Fisher, 80, a longtime resident of Keene, and formerly of Winchester, passed away at Cheshire Medical Center after a short period of declining health on Nov. 14, 2020.
Carole was born June 13, 1940, in Fitzwilliam to Eino and Gertrude (Luopa) Hongisto. She attended elementary school in Fitzwilliam, and Keene High School, graduating in 1958. She married Carl Fisher Jr. in 1962.
Carole worked for Peerless Insurance, became a homemaker and was later employed by Cheshire Medical Center as a phone operator for 24 years before retiring in 2015.
Carole took pride in her 100-percent Finnish ancestry, once traveling to Finland with some of her family, and attended several Finnish festivals. She thoroughly enjoyed cruises and traveled with a number of family members to many Caribbean islands as well as to Alaska, and took many road trips exploring New England, especially Maine.
She was known to be a fierce competitor when playing cards and board games and also loved to complete crossword and sudoku puzzles, along with jigsaw puzzles. Carole was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox, especially area native Carlton Fisk. She participated in a bowling league for many years and played softball in her earlier years.
In addition to her parents, Carole was predeceased by her husband; a great-niece, Kimberly Roberts; and a great-nephew, Joshua Savyon.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Fisher, of Salt Lake City, Utah; her siblings: Eleanor Lord and her husband, Wesley, of North Reading, Mass.; Karen Kendall of Hutchinson Island, Fla.; Keith Hongisto and his wife, Susan Johnson, of Beaver Falls, Penn.; and Brad Hongisto and his wife, Martha, of Keene. In addition, she leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many cousins.
In keeping with Carole’s wishes, private services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Fitzwilliam.
Arrangements are under the care of Foley Funeral Home (www.FoleyFuneralHome.com).
