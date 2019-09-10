Carol M. Plummer
Carol M. (Culpeck) Plummer, 72, of Keene and formerly Swanzey, passed away on Sept. 2, 2019, at Cheshire Medical Center surrounded by her family following a period of declining health.
She was born on May 1, 1947, in Glasgow, Scotland, the daughter of Margaret and John Culpeck.
In the early 1980s, Carol met Gilbert E. Plummer who was stationed in Scotland while serving in the U.S. Navy. They married in Scotland in 1984 and in 1986 Carol moved with her husband to the United States and settled in Swanzey.
Carol had been employed by Smiths Medical until her retirement.
Arts and crafts were some of Carol’s favorite hobbies. She took great pride in the love she had for her family. She will be most remembered for being the world’s greatest mother and grandmother who was always loving, kind, and extremely supportive.
Carol will be deeply missed by her children, Paul Moreland of Jaffrey, Russell Moreland of Swanzey, Thomas Moreland of Scotland and William Moreland of Scotland; many grandchildren; a sister, Fiona of England; a brother, Jackie of England; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert Plummer; and several siblings.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Westport Cemetery, Westport Village Road, Swanzey.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
