Carol L. Marsh
Carol Louise (Moffitt) Marsh, 90, died June 16, 2020, at Hillsboro House in Hillsborough.
She was born on Jan. 6, 1930, in Providence, R.I., the daughter of Walter and Linna Moffitt. Growing up in Warwick, R.I., she graduated from Aldrich High School, where she was voted “Best Dressed.”
Carol married Milton Marsh on June 25, 1949. They built their first house in Sudbury, Mass. There, they raised four children and were active in the United Methodist Church. They shared a passion for gardening, and Carol enjoyed a variety of handcrafts, including sewing and knitting. Vacationing at the ocean was a summer tradition.
They retired to Lempster to be closer to children and grandchildren. In Lempster, they continued their passion for gardening and were active in the local church and town events.
Carol was predeceased by a son, Clifford Marsh. She is survived by a daughter, Catherine Marsh, and her husband Rod Finan, of Kittery, Maine; a son, Andrew Marsh, and his wife, Deborah, of Greenfield; and a daughter, Judith Young, and her partner, Ethan Ogden, of Westmoreland. Carol is also survived by her grandchildren: Nate Finan and his wife, Kate, of California; Rebecca Glawtschew and her husband, Nicholas, of Madison, Wis.; Jacob Marsh and his wife, Julie, of Belmont; Jessica Griebler and her husband, Aaron, of Northfield; Amanda Young of Keene; Bryan Young and his wife, Lindsay, of Londonderry; and Justin Young and his partner, Courtney Henault, of Bennington. Carol was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will celebrate privately at their convenience. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Carol’s favorite charity, Rosie’s Place in Boston, or a charity of your choice. To view Carol’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
