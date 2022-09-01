Carol L. Hammann, 77, of New Ipswich, died peacefully on May 14, 2022, in her home after a period of failing health.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1944, in New York City, the daughter of Nicholas and Eleanor (Desjardin) Kaufmann. She grew up in New York and was a 1963 graduate of Sewanhaka Central High School.
After high school, Carol met Frederick Hammann and they later married on April 25, 1965. Together they raised their two children, Dawn and Frederick, in Marlow, where they owned and operated the Marlow Grocery Store, also known as Fred’s, until 2010, when she retired. Carol extended her service to her community outside of the grocery store as a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician for Marlow and the surrounding towns for many years.
Carol was always known as a spitfire. She enjoyed traveling with her friends, Chris and Louise, to many locations including Ireland, Italy, Germany, Bermuda and her most adored location, Aruba. She was very fond of salt water and believed it could heal everything, including the soul. In her later years, Carol thoroughly enjoyed her martinis, oysters and time spent with the Harmony Hill Girls.
She is predeceased by her husband, Frederick Hammann; her son, Frederick William Hammann; her brother, Robert Kaufmann; and by her grandson, Kevin Blouin.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Dawn Van Auken, and her husband, Geoffrey, of North Carolina; her daughter-in-law, Michaelle Hammann, of New Ipswich; her siblings: Nicholas Kaufmann of Tennessee and Barbara Canzonari of Long Island, N.Y.; her granddaughter, Nicole Blouin; her grandsons, Parker Hammann and Kaleb Sather; her great-grandchildren, Aiden and Caitlin; her grand-dog, Blaze; and many nieces and nephews.
At Carol’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Marlow Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in Carol’s name to Hospice at HCS, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
To share memories, photos and condolences with Carol’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.