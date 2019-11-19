Carol L. Failla
Carol L. (Damm) Failla passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from complications due to a stroke. She was at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene when she passed and was surrounded by many members of her family.
She was born Carol L. Damm on Aug. 10, 1936, to parents Elanor and Frank Damm, in New York City. Carol had a brother, Elliot, who predeceased her. She attended public schools in New York and, in 1953, went to Germany to marry John Donovan, serving in the U.S. Army. Carol, John and son, Jack, returned to New York in 1955. Her family grew with the additions of twin girls, Carol and Cathy, in 1955 for the Irish triplets, Dennis in 1958 and Steven (Beau) in 1965. Carol and John divorced in 1967.
Carol married Charles Failla on March 2, 1968, and added two more brothers and a sister to the family, Charlie, Steve and Suzanne Failla. Charles and Carol added another daughter, Laurel, and adopted our sister, Jeanette. Charles and Charlie predeceased Carol.
In addition to the challenges of raising and caring for this wonderful family, Carol found time to express her deep interest in childhood education and became a paraprofessional in Center Moriches at the Clayton Huey Elementary School for over 20 years. Her good humor and resilience were lights that shined on many people over the years.
Blessed with 28 grandchildren and a growing list of 42 great-grandchildren along the way, Carol retired to Walpole and assisted in relocating the center of her family. Carol continued her advocacy for childhood education in several charitable efforts and continued, to her last days, to collect craft materials to be shared with children through church and other outlets.
Carol’s kindness, generosity of spirit and time touched many along her path and she had many friends and acquaintances. She will be missed by all.
A celebration of her life will be held on Dec. 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spencer’s Place in Walpole. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Carol’s name to The Walpole Village School.
