Carol Grace Baptist
Carol Grace (Derosia) Baptist, 71, of Winchester, passed away suddenly on Jan. 9, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was born Dec. 13, 1948, in Keene, the daughter of Amos and Marion Derosia. Carol worked for Wetterau/Supervalu and TD Bank.
She loved gardening and traveling while living in Germany. Carol had a love of quilting and she and her girls had a shop. She loved making quilts, rag dolls, old-time sayings, rug-hooking and penny rugs. She even crocheted for her great-granddaughter. Carol enjoyed time spent with her family, which consisted of her husband, two girls, grandson, granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
Carol is survived by: her husband of 52 years, Jim Baptist, of Winchester; two daughters: Lori Jenkins of Winchester; and Lisa Trombley and her husband, Bob, of Keene; a granddaughter, Alyssa Trombley of Keene; a grandson, Kyle Trombley, of Winchester; a great-granddaughter, Sophia Kendall, of Keene; three sisters: Susan Ferreira of Palmetto, Fla.; Diane Cardoso, of Mount Dora, Fla.; and Kathy Machado Dean and her husband, Timothy, of Rindge; as well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a very special four-legged friend, Gizmo, her spaniel.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway. A service will begin at 1 p.m. and family and friends are invited to gather in the Church hall to follow.
In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate contributions to Carol’s GoFundMe account. A link can be found on her memorial page on the Fletcher Funeral Home website below.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.