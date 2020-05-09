Carol C. Hoffmann
Carol Caroline “Gloria” (Schmittner) Hoffmann, 94, was called to her eternal home to experience the joy of her salvation with her Lord and Savior on May 5, 2020, after a period of declining health.
She was born Feb. 28, 1926, in West New York, N.J., to the late Elizabeth (Rhein) and Lester Schmittner.
In 1944, Gloria met the love of her life while attempting to add levity to a lunch hour she was sharing with coworkers at a dry cleaning establishment in Edgewater, N.J. She saw a sailor walking on the opposite side of the street and jokingly called out, “Hey, sailor, I’ll meet you at 5 o’clock!” When the sailor crossed the street to ask her what she had said, her coworkers ran back into the building and locked the door, leaving her face to face with the young man she would later fall in love with and marry. Gloria and William A. “Bill” Hoffmann wed on June 23, 1945, settled in Palisades Park, N.J., had three children, and enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage.
Gloria worked for Bendix during World War II, and in the late 1950s became one of the first female school bus drivers in New Jersey. In 1966, the family moved to Sullivan and had one happy adventure after another as the owners and operators of Hilltop Campground. When the campground was sold, they moved to Keene, and Gloria drove bus for New Hope New Horizons.
She loved to travel, and enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with her family. Gloria especially enjoyed Bible study and sharing her faith in Christ with all those she met. She instilled the love of God’s word in her family, and always encouraged them to live their lives for Jesus. One particular verse that provided comfort and strength to her is found in Isaiah 46:3-4: “I created you and cared for you since you were born. I will be your God through all your lifetime. Yes, even when your hair is white with age. I made you and will care for you. I will carry you along and be your Savior.” She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church and cherished her church family and time spent with them.
Gloria is survived by a daughter, Susan V. Hoffmann, of Keene; a son, David W. Hoffmann Sr., and his wife, Betsy, of Lincolnton, N.C.; two grandsons and six great-granddaughters: David W. Hoffmann Jr. and his wife, Amanda, of Lincolnton, N.C., and their two daughters, Ruby Mae and Caroline Hope; and Mark E. Hoffmann and his wife, Shauna, of Raleigh, N.C., and their four daughters, Ellie Grace, Claire Marie, Rachel Ivy and Lainey Jane. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Joy Aldridge, of Rock Hill, S.C.; her cousin, Dorothy Friedenreich, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband, William A. Hoffmann; her daughter, Carol S. Littenberg, of Lancaster, S.C.; and her brother, Warren Schmittner, of Danvers, Mass.
A private committal service will be held at The Sebastian Cemetery in Sebastian, Fla., where Gloria will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Christian School, 100 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431. Cheshire Family Funeral Home of Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com) is in charge of funeral arrangements.
