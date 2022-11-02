Carol Ann Godsoe

Carol Ann “Linka” Godsoe, 77, of Noblesville, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Riverview Health in Noblesville, Ind.
She was born on Nov. 4, 1944, to Wilson and Blanche (Kissell) Mitchell in Bellows Falls.
Carol was a 1962 graduate of Bellows Falls High School. She received a bachelor of science in education from Indiana State University, and a master of science in education from Indiana University. She married Alfred Godsoe in 1969.
Carol taught elementary school in Indianapolis for 35 years. Upon retirement, she accepted a position with Ball State University in their urban teaching program and continued there for the next 10 years. Carol was a member of the Indiana State Teachers Association, obtained the Ruby Payne Trainer Certification, was awarded the Golden Apple Award and the “I Make The Difference” Award, and was a three-year consecutive award recipient of ABC Award — Excellence in Teaching.
In her spare time, Carol enjoyed crochet, reading and keeping her husband out of trouble!
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Al “Hank” Godsoe; her son, Gary (Debbie) Godsoe; her daughter, Amy Godsoe (Christopher Shaun) Capps; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Godsoe, Evelyn Capps and Shaun Connor Capps; and her sisters, Mary (Marc) Lacroix and Jane Mitchell.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, William Mitchell; and her sister, Patricia Zalewski.
Visiting hours will take place on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Charles Church at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls (www.fentonandhennessey.com).