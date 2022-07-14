Carol A. White

Carol A. (Ross) White, 75, a longtime resident of Roxbury, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Keene Center after several months of failing health.
She was born at Toby Hospital in Wareham, Mass., to the late Mildred Floyd (Hilton) and Colin Ross on Jan. 28, 1947. Carol graduated from Keene High in 1965, and after raising four children, she earned her associate’s degree in occupational therapy from Claremont Technical Institute with honors.
She married the love of her life, Fred A. White, in Keene on April 2, 1966, and they celebrated 56 loving years of marriage.
As a resident of Roxbury, Carol wore many hats: town clerk, the unofficial town historian, helped coordinate the bicentennial celebration and facilitated and managed the Roxbury Scholarship Fund.
She is survived by her siblings, Lu Dawn, Colin and Barbara Jean; her husband, Fred; her children, Marcy (White) McStravick, James White, Ben White and Bethany (White) Castagna, and their spouses, Mark McStravick, Lisa White, Michelle White and Donald Castagna; along with her grandchildren, Zachary, Kristyn, Liz, Bella, Emma, Colby, Max, Walker, Addy, Sophia and Ian; and her great-grandson, Bentley. She was preceded by her parents, Mildred and Francis Floyd; her father, Colin Ross; and her brothers, Wilburn “Bill” Sims and James Sims.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).