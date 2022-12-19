Carol A. (Eager) Starkey, 84, of Keene, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
Carol was born in Keene on Jan. 11, 1938, the daughter of Forrest J. and Cora A. (Fowle) Eager. She grew up in the Keene and Chesterfield area and attended Keene schools, graduating from Keene High School in 1957. She was the secretary to the Dean of Male and Female students at Keene Teacher’s College from 1956 until 1962.
After starting a family and raising her two sons to school age, she returned to work at the Faulkner, Plaut, Hanna, Zimmerman, Freund and Worthen Law Firm as a secretary. While there, she became fascinated with the field of law, and went on to become a paralegal for the firm.
Eventually her creative side won out and she opened Puddin’ Hollow Homestead, a local craft shop, where she was able to display both her talents and also those of other local crafters. After nearly two decades of running that successful business, she “retired” back to the home where she raised her family.
Carol was also an accomplished artist and painter. She enjoyed bluegrass and country music. She taught herself to play guitar and learned songs by ear. She looked forward to attending weekly yard sales and going to the West Brattleboro Farmers Market on Saturdays. Carol loved to be with her family and attending summer barbeques, holiday dinners and get-togethers. She was an archivist and had a collection of wonderful stories and recipes.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Patricia Starkey, of Keene; her granddaughters: Emily Watson of Texas; and Elizabeth Jewett and her husband, Ryan, of Swanzey; her great-grandson, Silas Jewett, of Swanzey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Starkey, in 2018; her son, Bruce, in 2017; and two sisters who died earlier.
There are no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Westmoreland Village Cemetery at a date and time to be announced.
Services have been entrusted to the care of the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court Street, Keene (www.foleyfuneralhome.com).