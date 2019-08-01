Carol A. Murphy
Carol A. Murphy, 76, of Troy passed away on July 31, 2019.
A full obituary and service information will be announced later by the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com for updated information.
