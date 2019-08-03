Carol A. Murphy
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Carol A. Murphy, 76, of Troy passed away peacefully at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She was born Oct. 11, 1942.
Throughout her life Carol devoted herself to her faith and caring for others. Carol was a communicant at St. Bernard Church in Keene. She was also very proud of the men and women who serve our nation, especially in the Marine Corps. For many years Carol worked for the Cheshire Medical Center as a nurse’s aide and then later worked for various private companies providing in-home care to those in need.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina Metcalf. She is also survived by many dear friends, especially Steve Goldsmith and Ron Evans. She is predeceased by her son, Stephen; her daughter, Shelly and her brother John.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St. Keene, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery in Troy. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul, 161 Main St., Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
