Carol A. Fabis
Carol Ann (Syvarth) Fabis, 78, a resident of Walpole, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the love and support of her family on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Jersey City, N.J., the daughter of Walter P. Sr. and Genevieve (Teunisen) Syvarth. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Hoboken, N.J., and worked most of her life as a registered nurse.
She resided in New City, N.Y., until 1990. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 36 years, Ronald W. Fabis. She was a registered nurse at Nyack Hospital for 20 years and a member of the New City Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She devoted more than 20 years to the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, retiring in 2008. While there she was awarded the Iola Hubbard Nursing Award.
Carol was also very devoted to her faith and was a communicant of St. Peter’s Church in Walpole. She was a member of the Rosary and Altar Societies at the church. In addition, she enjoyed volunteering at the Walpole Historical Society and the Walpole Recycling Center.
Trips to the coast, Maine and Jersey Shore were some of her favorite places to visit. She would often tell stories about growing up in New City and some of the wonderful times that she had there.
Carol loved to work in her garden, cultivating beautiful flowers which she loved to watch grow. She also loved to bake; her kitchen was often filled with the wonderful aroma of homemade goodies. Her grandchildren’s favorite were her brownies and chocolate chip cookies. Above everything, she loved spending time with her family and she was a loving Mom and Granny.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Phelps and her husband, Paul, Jennifer Fabis, Karen Joyce and her husband, John, and Melissa Paul and her husband, Ryan; her sons, Dennis Fabis and his companion, Jeanne, and Paul Fabis and his wife, Karen; grandchildren, Kaely, Meaghan, Caitlin, Courtney, Lauren, Mason, Anna and Ava; her brothers, John Syvarth and his wife, Gladys, and Walter Syvarth Jr.; her sister, Debbie Wagner and her husband, Brian; her sister-in-law, Nancy Kae Elwell and her husband, Alan, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 38 Church St., North Walpole. Burial will follow in the St. Peter’s Cemetery, Drewsville Road, Walpole. Family and friends are invited to call on the family from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The Foley Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
