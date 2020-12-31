Carol A. Burroughs

Carol A. (Secore) Burroughs, 72, of Surry, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, following a brief illness.
Her parents, Dorothy R. (Young) and Lesdore E. Secore Sr., welcomed their daughter into the world on Dec. 13, 1948, in Keene.
Carol resided in Keene and later in Swanzey, before moving to Surry a year-and-a-half ago.
Carol enjoyed her work for over 10 years with Smiths Medical Company in Keene. She was a hard worker and also hosted many Tupperware parties in her day. She also enjoyed watching TV shows and movies, completing word search puzzles and, of recent, adult coloring books. Carol lived for her grandchildren who brought her great joy!
Carol is survived by her daughter, Cindy L. Connors, and her husband, Terry, of Surry; her grandchildren: Amber Pritchard and her husband, Evan; and Aaron Reed and his fiancé, Elizabeth Parker; a great-grandson, Bennett Pritchard; her sisters: Betty; Mary Lancey of Missouri; and Linda Towsley of Charlestown; her brothers: Thomas Gilbert Sr. of North Carolina; and William Secore Sr. of Winchester; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by a brother, Lesdore E. “Rusty” Secore Jr.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. A graveside service will be held in the spring in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Burrough’s memory to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation National Headquarters, attn: Financial Operations, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York NY 10017.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.