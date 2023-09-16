Carmen M. Duhaime, of Peterborough, peacefully passed away at the age of 91 on May 11, 2023.
The daughter of Felix and Beatrice Beausolieu, Carmen was born in Fitchburg, Mass., and grew up in Greenville. She left Greenville soon after high school to pursue a career in medicine and graduated from Rivier College with her RN. She worked at Norwood Hospital in Norwood, Mass., as an emergency room nurse and then at Monadnock Community Hospital as a floor nurse.
She was married to Robert B. Duhaime for 68 years and left nursing to become the office manager for his dental practice, where she remained until their retirement in the early 2000s.
Carmen was a dedicated parishioner of St. Peter’s and then Divine Mercy and had a deep love and commitment for all things Peterborough. She was a member of the Conservation Commission, a supporter and patron of the Peterborough Recreation Path, purchasing a bench dedicated to her and Robert, and a longtime volunteer at the Peterborough Food Pantry.
She loved gardening, needlepoint, flower arranging, cooking and was an avid crossword puzzle solver.
Carmen is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Anne Brnger, and son-in-law, Peter, of Keene; her granddaughter, Emily Smith, and her husband, Kristian, of Peterborough; and her grandson, Alex Mainolfi, of Suffield, Conn.
Anne and Peter want to thank the amazing staff at Wachusett Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and the hospice staff at Brookhaven Hospice.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Those who wish to make a memorial contribution to the Peterborough Food Pantry in Carmen’s honor may do so by mailing donations to Peterborough Human Services Fund, One Grove Street, Peterborough NH 03458.
