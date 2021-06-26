Carmella Dialessi “Cam” Richardson of Chesterfield passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2021, at the age of 92.
Carmella, known by everyone as Cam, was born on Sept. 2, 1928, in West Springfield, Mass. She was the fourth and youngest child of Joseph Dialessi and Lucy Parisi Piubeni.
As a young woman, with the stage name of Dell Wayne, she joined the Johnnie Rodgers Orchestra and sang at the Hotel Kimball with Eddie Marshall on piano. Her love of music was eclectic. The music of Sarah Vaughan, Diana Krall, Michael Buble, Johnny Mathis, Tony Bennett and Paula West was always on the turntable. And it was loud. One would have to say on a telephone call, “Mom, would you turn the music down a bit?” A bit of a music historian, she became friends with Bob Coffey, whose WTSA program “Coffey and Jazz” was a weekly highlight. She was such a frequent winner of Bob’s trivia program that Bob had to ask her to space her calls.
She was introduced to her future husband by her high school friend, Marie D’Amato. And if asked what brought them together, she would say, “He was such a great dancer!” After Cam and Willie were married, they moved from West Springfield to New Hampshire to be on the Richardson farm. In addition to working on the dairy farm with daily chores of milking, feeding, pasturing, haying and growing pears, they also began a poultry and egg business. Chickens were dressed and eggs were sold to local families and restaurants. Work was hard and hours long. In 1969 the farm was sold.
Cam also worked over 10 years at the Hinsdale Race Track. She either sold tickets upstairs to the dining crowd or could be found in the money room as her quick accuracy with numbers was laudable. While raising three children, she also worked at New England Telephone for several years until the local office moved to Manchester. In 1982 she went to work at Bergeron Construction. To say her position was merely secretarial is a misnomer. It was Cam who received the calls and inquiries and quickly became that kind and welcoming voice on the other end of the phone. She also became the mother, grandmother, counsellor, friend and confidant to the Bergeron Construction family and its many customers. Fond friendships were made and Cam remained in touch with both employees and customers over the years. Cam retired from Bergeron’s at the age of 90 in 2019.
Through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Cam became a sports fan. Baseball, hockey, field hockey and soccer games quickly filled her schedule. If she was able to go, she could be found bundled up on the sidelines as she cheered on her players. Through her grandson’s baseball experience, she also became a Red Sox fan. How many nights did she spend in her chair (or bed!) while watching the Sox on TV and discussing plays on the phone with Gretchen Piper, who was doing the same, in Keene.
Always ready to go “for a drive,” she enjoyed over the years several adventures with family members, whether it be to Disney World, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Chicago or Italy. The best, however, were the days when either she, Mable and Junior just got in the car and went exploring, because no matter where they went or what they saw, Junior knew where to find her a great piece of pie and a good cup of coffee; or she and Lucia (Thelma and Louise) went shopping for the day and capped that day with a nice dinner or a hot dog. In her way, she was cautious of salt usage, but the mere mention of a hot dog was always a treat.
Family and friends were the focus of Cam’s life. She loved to have everyone at home. A warm smile and a loving hug greeted everyone as you were welcomed home. And of course, a true welcome implied that cutlets or meatballs were made, Sunday sauce simmered on the stove, possibly an angel food or chocolate cake had been created — whatever she thought you would like. And despite her own adherence to strict punctuality, she would say, “and when you come, you come, no worries.”
Carmella was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Frank, Anthony and John Dialessi. She is survived by a daughter, Lucie, and her husband, Chuck Oliver; a daughter, Mable, and her husband, Ed Bergeron; a son, Willie, and his wife, Wendy Richardson; a grandson, Jabe, and his wife, Kristen Dalton Bergeron; a granddaughter, Lucia Bergeron; granddaughters Emily and Carmella Richardson; and great-grandchildren, Riley and Jack Bergeron.
A celebration of life will be announced for the early fall. Carmella’s memory may be honored with a donation to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital (stjude.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.