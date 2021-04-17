Carlton A. “Smeagle” Smith, 65, of Winchester, passed away on April 14, 2021. He passed unexpectedly in the familiar surroundings and comfort of his home. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
