Carl V. Blake, 74, of Hinsdale, and formerly of Gilsum and Marlborough, passed away on Sept. 15, 2021. He passed quietly while resting at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
