Carl V. “Buck” Blake, 74, of Hinsdale, and formerly of Gilsum, Marlborough and Winchester, died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed quietly and peacefully while resting after a brief period of declining health.
Carl was born the son of the late Helen M. (Bosworth) and Charles F. Blake on Oct. 21, 1946, in Winchendon, Mass. He was educated in Athol, Mass., where he attended local schools.
On July 26, 1967, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He served as a Hercules Missile Crewman with Battery A 4th Battalion, 6th Artillery. Carl was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Sharp Shooter Medal. He was honorably discharged at the rank of PFC-E3 on July 25, 1969.
On Dec. 24, 1967, he exchanged vows with Susan J. Hale in a simple service in Richmond. They were married with close family and friends in attendance and have been married for 53 years.
Carl worked at Bond Auto Parts as a delivery driver for three years. Prior, he had been employed by the Melanson Co. in Keene as a mechanic for 25 years before his retirement in 2010.
In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was always up for a game of horseshoes. He liked to work on cars and watch NASCAR on television. Time was also spent watching wrestling and Western movies.
Mr. Blake is survived by his wife, Susan J. Blake, of Hinsdale; his children and their spouses: Bruce A. Lorion and his wife, Deborah, of Roswell, Ga.; Carl V. Blake II and his wife, Lynda, of Troy; Wendy S. Blake and her fiancee, Travis Earle, of Keene; Daniel E. Blake and his wife, Erica, of Chesterfield; and Rebecca A. Blake and her significant other, Steven Horne, of Winchester; three siblings: June Gonzales of Maine; Ella Mae Blake of Orange, Mass.; and Dennis Blake and his wife, Susan, of Orange, Mass.; and 10 grandchildren: Katherine, Aaron, Jonathan, Bradley, Spencer, Ian, Clayton, Gabriel, Connor and Ainsley. In addition, he is survived by five great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Carl is predeceased by his siblings: Charles Blake, Robert Blake, Irene Mundell, Roger Blake and Mildred Masingill. He is also predeceased by a grandchild, Trey Blake, who passed on Jan. 22, 2001.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Military honors by the U.S. Army will occur at 3 p.m. Burial will take place later. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Carl V. Blake to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford NH 03110; or to Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHAD), One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon NH 03766. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
