Carl L. Morse Jr.
Carl L. Morse Jr., 55, a lifelong resident of Winchester, died unexpectedly in the comfort of his home while sleeping on Dec. 30, 2019.
He was born the son of Brenda Powell and Carl L. Morse Sr. on Oct. 26, 1964, in Keene. He was educated locally at Thayer High School and worked at Baybutt Construction Corp. in Keene as a construction manager for 12 years.
Carl enjoyed working on cars, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, going “jeepin’,” attending bonfires and fishing the local streams, ponds and lakes. Carl was the proud father of three daughters whom he loved dearly. He was known for his caring heart and big bear-hugs.
Carl is survived by: his mother, Brenda Powell, of Swanzey; his father, Carl L. Morse Sr., and his wife, Diane, of Trenton, Fla.; his daughters: Kristy L. Carey and her significant other, James Freeh, of Winchester; Amanda L. Walengewicz and her husband, Tyler, of Brick, N.J.; and Rainna A. Morse and her fiancee, Mitchell Turner, of Northfield, Mass.; his siblings: Carla Whitham and her husband, George, of Claremont; Wendy Parkhurst and her husband, Kevin, of Winchester; Megan McCall and her husband, Kevin, of Chiefland, Fla.; and five grandchildren: Austin, Levi, Waylon, Destiny and Brinley. Carl is predeceased by his grandchildren, Lillian and Serenity, who passed in November 2013.
In keeping with Carl’s wishes, there are no calling hours or religious services. A gathering to celebrate the life of Carl L. Morse Jr. will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Winchester VFW, 35 Main St., Winchester. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
