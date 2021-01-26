Carl Justin Britton Sr., 87, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully at Pheasant Wood Center on Jan. 22, 2021, losing his battle with the COVID-19 virus as have so many in our communities.
During his life, he was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend, as well as a memorable teacher, principal, Navy sailor, musician, policeman and selectman.
Carl was born on March 29, 1933, in Keene to his parents, Elton P. Britton and Rosemond E. (Frizzell) Britton, now deceased. Carl and his wife of 64 years, Marilyn A. (Allen) Britton, enjoyed raising their three children, Carl J. Britton Jr., Stuart A. Britton and Debra B. Eshbaugh.
Carl graduated from Keene High School in 1951 and then enjoyed his service in the U.S. Navy from 1951-55 as a Sonarman 2nd Class on the USS The Sullivans destroyer (DD537) during the Korean conflict. While in the Navy, he crossed the equator and sailed around the world, seeing 33 countries. He then went on to receive a B.Ed. from Keene Teachers College (now Keene State College) in 1959, an MST from the University of New Hampshire in 1965, and did further graduate work in 1968-69 in a National Science Foundation program for math teachers at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash.
His career in education began in Plymouth from 1959-70, where he served as math department chair for Plymouth High School and as a math professor at Plymouth State College (now Plymouth State University). In 1970, his family moved to Peterborough, where he joined the faculty of the newly created ConVal High School, where he served first as math department chair for three years, then assistant principal for nine years, and finally principal, retiring in 1983. His very influential years at ConVal included support for many elements of the school, especially the National Honor Society, music department and building the annual class schedule. He also enjoyed his work with the ConVal Administration Organization. He always had an open door for students, faculty, parents, school board and the community at large, earning the respect of all.
Carl’s love of music, which he passed on to his children, started early and gave him many wonderful memories. He played multiple brass instruments and sang in school ensembles during junior and senior high school, and performed with Keene’s Junior Police Band and American Legion Band. He sang with and directed the choir of the Methodist Church in Plymouth, established a student male choir while at Plymouth High School, and sang with the choir of the Union Congregational Church in Peterborough.
In addition to being a parent and educator, he was active in his various church communities and served Plymouth as a part-time police officer and then as a selectman.
In later life, he fought a chronic illness that forced his early retirement from the work he loved. The dedication he showed during his career and the courage he showed throughout his illness touched so many people. He was respected as a teacher and administrator, having mentored countless students and teachers over the years. He will be remembered for his kindness, patience and good humor.
Carl is predeceased by his parents; his sisters: Margaret Kingsbury (husband Robert), Pauline Courchesne (husband Gordon) and Bertha Bressett; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his sons: Carl Jr. of Littleton, Mass. (wife Peggy, children Elizabeth and William); and Stuart of North Attleborough, Mass. (wife Audrey, stepson Jason Hall and wife, Alyssa); and daughter, Debra, of Austin, Texas (husband John Eshbaugh, son Allen Roy and wife, Darcy). He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Ken Bressett; Marilyn’s sisters, Martha and Avery; his brother, Robert, and companion, Ann, all of New Hampshire; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and two great-grandsons.
A memorial service for Carl will be announced at a later date when it is safe for a celebratory gathering. There will be a private interment in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his name to the Contoocook Valley Regional High School music department.
To share your memories and condolences with the family, and for further information about the memorial contribution, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
