Carl G. Wheeler, 80, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Keene Center Genesis. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Winchester man claims seven-figure Powerball prize
- $2M Powerball ticket sold at Swanzey market
- Keene businessman bets on city's entertainment scene with new casino
- Swanzey pulls plug on Cheshire TV financial support
- NH vaccine rollout steams ahead, with some hiccups
- State reports 10 more COVID-related deaths, one in Cheshire County
- High-risk Cheshire Medical patients told to wait for vaccine-registration email
- Stephen R. Ames
- COVID-19 case reported at Keene Middle School
- Gilsum town meeting minutes prompt court complaint
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.