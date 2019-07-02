Carl E. Bell
Carl Edward Bell, 84, a lifelong resident of Swanzey, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, with his family at his side, at the Applewood Rehabilitation Center, Winchester, who provided Carl with great care during his final days.
His parents, Antonio and Maude (Robbins) Bell, welcomed their son into the world on May 9, 1935, in Keene.
Carl served his country and community over the years as an Army veteran, volunteer firefighter with the Swanzey Fire Department, police officer with the town of Swanzey and a truck driver with Arthur Whitcomb Company, where he was known by his CB handle of “Peekaboo.”
He enjoyed spending time with family camping, playing cards with friends and barbecues in the back yard. Carl was a true family man.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his family, son, Timothy Bell of Swanzey; daughter, Kathy Bell of Austin, Texas; his grandchildren, Girard Bell, Dylan Bell, Samantha Hastings; a great-grandson, Carter Bushway; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Bell of Swanzey. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Bell; and a daughter-in-law, Venus Patnaude.
A private celebration of Carl’s life will be held at a later date.
The family extends great gratitude for the care and consideration during Carl’s final time from Compassus Hospice. In honor of Carl Bell’s memory, donations will be appreciated at Hospice Help Foundation (www.hhelpfoundation.com), or mail to Hospice Help Foundation, 155 Fleet St., Portsmouth, NH 03801, or call 766-0444.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
